Zoo Atlanta Will Vaccinate Gorillas After Some Test Positive For COVID-19

Zoo Atlanta says it will be vaccinating its gorilla population, after some tested positive for COVID-19.
The zoo says several western lowland gorillas were tested after showing symptoms such as “coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite”.
They believe the gorillas were infected by a zoo worker who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.
Several of the gorillas are being treated with monoclonal antibodies, but the next step will be a vaccination specifically developed for animals, according to the zoo. https://t.co/Y2AYArbmpM
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 13, 2021
The gorillas are currently receiving monoclonal antibody treatments and will soon get a special vaccine made for animals.
