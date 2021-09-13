Life

Zoo Atlanta Will Vaccinate Gorillas After Some Test Positive For COVID-19

Posted on

Zoo Atlanta says it will be vaccinating its gorilla population, after some tested positive for COVID-19.

The zoo says several western lowland gorillas were tested after showing symptoms such as “coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite”.

They believe the gorillas were infected by a zoo worker who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

The gorillas are currently receiving monoclonal antibody treatments and will soon get a special vaccine made for animals.

What are your favorite animals to visit at the zoo?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top