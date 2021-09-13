Zoo Atlanta Will Vaccinate Gorillas After Some Test Positive For COVID-19

Zoo Atlanta says it will be vaccinating its gorilla population, after some tested positive for COVID-19.

The zoo says several western lowland gorillas were tested after showing symptoms such as “coughing, nasal discharge, and minor changes in appetite”.

They believe the gorillas were infected by a zoo worker who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Several of the gorillas are being treated with monoclonal antibodies, but the next step will be a vaccination specifically developed for animals, according to the zoo. https://t.co/Y2AYArbmpM — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 13, 2021

The gorillas are currently receiving monoclonal antibody treatments and will soon get a special vaccine made for animals.

