Boner of the Day for April 12th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: SPORTS BUILDS CHARACTER.
A family in Texas has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against the school district their son attends after a bullying incident back in October went a little too far. The teen is severely allergic to peanuts, and the teammates of the teen allegedly put peanuts in the teen’s uniform and locker, and the family also alleges that the teammates knew about the allergy after the teen told teammates he could die from peanuts and even carried an Epi-pen. Fortunately, the teen didn’t need emergency services from the contact with the peanuts. “We take all allegations of bullying and harassment seriously. We responded immediately when we learned of this situation, conducting a thorough investigation. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” said officials. However, criminal charges were not filed.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #2: COVID VACCINE GAVE OJ CANCER…
“OJ Simpson telling everybody to get their Covid shots like he did. Now he’s dead of #TurboCancer. I didn’t think anything could kill this guy. And I feel no guilt using him as an example,” said a COVID-19 critic named Elizabeth in a post after the news of OJ Simpson’s death yesterday. Many others are on board with the theory that the Simpson died due to getting the COVID vaccine. However, some aren’t easily as persuaded by this theory. “I’m not going to count out the #AntivaxGhouls blaming OJ Simpson’s death on covid vaccines, because he doesn’t deserve the attention. I’m just going to point out how stupid they are as a group, thinking a 76 year old man couldn’t possibly die from the most common male cancer,” said another social media comment.
via Newsweek
Boner Candidate #3: J.K., YOU’RE RUINING HARRY POTTER FOR ME!
J.K. Rowling is known for her writing of the Harry Potter book series, but also for some of her controversial views. Rowling hasn’t been silent about her unacceptance and disapproval of the transgender community. “…Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces,” said Rowling in a X post. Due to this, many of the stars of the Harry Potter movies, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, have come out against Rowling and her views of transgender folks. “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment,” said Grint. Radcliffe and Watson have made similar statements.
via USA Today