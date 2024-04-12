Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 12th, 2024

Opening April 12, 2024

What I saw:

• “Escape From Germany” • Latter-day Saint WWII movie • Utah theaters • 2 1/2 stars

As Germany’s borders were closing in WWII due to the rise of Hitler, it left 85 missionaries from America stranded and having to find a way to escape.

Director: T.C. Christensen

Stars: Sebastian Barr, Joseph Batzel, Ischa Bee

• “La Chimera” • Italian drama about grave robbers • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

A group of young archeologists are into the business of selling on the black market of historical artifacts.

Director: Alice Rohrwacher

Stars: Josh O’Conner, Carol Duarte, Vincenzo Nemolato

• “Civil War” • war movie on U.S. soil, seen by journalists • theaters • 4 stars

A group of journalists are trying to reach the White House in a dystopian America during a Civil War.

Director: Alex Garland

Stars: Nick Offerman, Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura

———

Next week:

• Abigail

• The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

• Rebel Moon: The Scargiver (Netflix)