Sean Means Movie Reviews for April 12th, 2024

Opening April 12, 2024
What I saw:
• “Escape From Germany” • Latter-day Saint WWII movie • Utah theaters • 2 1/2 stars
As Germany’s borders were closing in WWII due to the rise of Hitler, it left 85 missionaries from America stranded and having to find a way to escape.
Director: T.C. Christensen
Stars: Sebastian Barr, Joseph Batzel, Ischa Bee
• “La Chimera” • Italian drama about grave robbers • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
A group of young archeologists are into the business of selling on the black market of historical artifacts.
Director: Alice Rohrwacher
Stars: Josh O’Conner, Carol Duarte, Vincenzo Nemolato
• “Civil War” • war movie on U.S. soil, seen by journalists • theaters • 4 stars
A group of journalists are trying to reach the White House in a dystopian America during a Civil War.
Director: Alex Garland
Stars: Nick Offerman, Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura
———