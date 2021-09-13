Happy 36th Birthday To ‘Super Mario Bros.’

Happy 36th birthday to one of the most popular and influential video games ever made – the original Super Mario Bros.

It was September 13th, 1985 when SMB first went on sale in Japan, arriving in the U.S. one year later.

While it wasn’t the first Mario game, Super Mario Bros. and the NES would go on to dominate the video game market – and he remains Nintendo’s mascot to this day.

Thirty-six years ago, Super Mario Bros. went on sale in Japan: https://t.co/EFunrHd1NH pic.twitter.com/qqddiYkRdd — Kotaku (@Kotaku) September 13, 2021

What was the first Mario game you ever played? Could you beat Super Mario Bros. back in the day?