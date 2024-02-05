Geek News on the Radio for February 5th, 2024

Only Marvel movie this year Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is set to release this year in July, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Supergirl has been cast – Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock has been cast as the new Supergirl. It is said that this new rendition of Supergirl is to be a little more serious than before.

Ayo Edebiri stepped out of Thunderbolts

Ayo Edebiri had to drop out of the upcoming Thunderbolts due to scheduling conflicts, so Geraldine Viswanathan has replaced her.

Catherine O’Hara cast for The Last of Us season 2

Catherine O'Hara has been put in a not yet known role for second season of The Last of Us.

Judge Dredd movie spinoff Rogue Trooper – Directed by Duncan Jones

Son of David Bowie, Duncan Jones, is set to have made a movie spinoff of the comic inspired movie Judge Dredd.

Disney owns Alien franchise???

Disney has been talking about buying 20th Century Fox, which would put the Alien franchise under their ownership.

