Bill Frost on TV for February 5th, 2024

#CyberSleuths: The Idaho Murders (New Docuseries, Tuesday Feb. 6, Paramount+)

Abbott Elementary (Season 3, Wednesday Feb. 7, ABC)

Couple to Throuple (New Series, Thursday Feb. 8, Peacock)

Halo (Season 2, Thursday Feb. 8, Paramount+)

They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Documentary, Thursday Feb. 8, Max)

Tokyo Vice (Season 2, Thursday Feb. 8, Max)

Lover, Stalker, Killer (New Docuseries, Friday Feb. 9, Netflix)

Upgraded (Movie, Friday Feb. 9, Prime Video)

Tracker (New Series, Sunday Feb. 11, CBS/Paramount+)

