Boner of the Day for February 5th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: AUTHORITIES PREDICTED HE’D BE BACK, JUST NOT THAT SOON.
James Kirst, an Illinois man, was released from jail, then minutes later, was arrested again. Kirst was first arrested for criminal trespassing, then released, but was to appear in court. About 15 minutes after his release, Kirst threw a metal pole through a window of a government building, and was then arrested again. Kirst has a past record with a slew of offenses, and at this time is still in police custody.
via WCIA
Boner Candidate #2: PEOPLE. PEOPLE. YOU’VE GOT TO BE MORE CAREFUL WITH YOUR DRUGS.
PART 1
In Sydney, Australia, a man was pulled over then had a drug charge slapped on him after he accidentally handed the officer his drugs. Hawkesbury Highway Patrol pulled the man over and asked to see his license. When the man handed over his license, the officer noticed a small baggie with a white, powder substance inside stuck on the back of the license. The officer asked the driver about it, to which the driver said the bag contained cocaine. “The driver stated he had been using the drug during the New Year’s Eve celebrations and forgot he had it in his wallet. The driver stated he had not used the drug since,” said the police report. The driver underwent a breathalyzer test and a drug test, both which came back clean.
via 9 News
PART 2
Ramone Ivory, Memphis, Tennessee man, has been charged on seven different counts after being arrested at a gas station, and having drugs in his rectum. Ivory was wanted for attempted murder, and after police got a tip that Ivory was selling drugs outside of a gas station, they went and waited. They watched Ivory sell and distribute what appeared to be drugs for a while then arrested him. When Ivory was arrested, he said he had drugs in his rectum, so police gave him the chance to retrieve them. Ivory did so, taking out the bag of what was cocaine.
via New York Post
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: THE BORDER ISN’T ABOUT IMMIGRATION IT’S A SPIRITUAL BATTLE. IT’S ABOUT GOOD VS. EVIL.
The “Take Back Our Border” rally that recently took place this past weekend in Quemado, Texas, is sparking some tension. A couple hundred protestors from all over the country cam to the border town to protest the actions of migrants coming from Mexico. The protestors were sporting Trump hats and shirts and flags all while doing so. “I live in a remote part of the country where there’s not a lot of activism and whatnot, and it’s moving to see so many people come together with a good common cause,” said Dennis Barnd, a protestor who cam from Ohio with his wife. Representative Keith Self was present at the rally and said, “Folks, this is serious stuff, this is evil stuff. We are in a spiritual battle for the survival of our Republic,” referring to the current policies in place by President Joe Biden. However, since Joe Biden has been president, it has been shown there have been more arrests of migrants coming across the border illegally. President Biden has been working with President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to continue, “joint efforts to counter transnational criminal organizations involved in the illicit trafficking of drugs, guns, and people,” said in a statement given by the White House.
via Yahoo! News