NFL Saw Record Betting In Week 1

The NFL has embraced legal gambling this season – and it’s already paying off.
According to one report, a record 58.2 million transactions were placed with sportsbooks between Thursday and Sunday. That’s a 126% increase over last year.
A total of 18 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting – including Arizona, which launched its betting market just hours before Thursday’s season opener between the Bucs and Cowboys.
The NFL is also allowing sportsbooks to advertise during games for the first time ever.
Did you place any bets in Week 1? How’d you do?
