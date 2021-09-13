NFL Saw Record Betting In Week 1

The NFL has embraced legal gambling this season – and it’s already paying off.

According to one report, a record 58.2 million transactions were placed with sportsbooks between Thursday and Sunday. That’s a 126% increase over last year.

A total of 18 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting – including Arizona, which launched its betting market just hours before Thursday’s season opener between the Bucs and Cowboys.

There was a reported 126% increase in wagers during the Thursday-Sunday window of NFL opening weekend. https://t.co/do8nXKzGup — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 13, 2021

The NFL is also allowing sportsbooks to advertise during games for the first time ever.

Did you place any bets in Week 1? How’d you do?