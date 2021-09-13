Life

Heating Bills Could Get Expensive This Winter

A natural gas shortage could mean extra-high heating bills this winter.

Gas supplies were hit hard by Hurricane Ida, with 78% of gas production in the Gulf of Mexico still offline. Meanwhile, natural gas prices are currently at a seven-year high.

That could add up to very expensive heating bills this winter – for the more than 50% of U.S. homes that use natural gas.

Is your home heated by gas or electricity? What do your heating bills look like in a typical winter?

