COPS Reboot To Air Exclusively on Fox Nation

COPS will return to TV for its 33rd season.

The show will now air on Fox Nation streaming service.

The series will return with 8 episodes starting on Friday October 1.

Fans will get four episodes all at once and then one episode every Friday until October 29.

‘Cops’ Revival Picked Up by Fox Nation https://t.co/SKnOK9zGwD — Variety (@Variety) September 13, 2021

You may recall, the premise of COPS was to follow city police officers across the country while they were on patrol, calls for service, etc, and witness the outcome.

Are you excited COPS is back?