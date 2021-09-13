Taco Bell Testing Taco Subscription Service

Taco Bell has just announced their new taco subscription service, the Taco Lover’s Pass.

The pass is in a testing phase at only a few locations, but if all goes well then it could become permanent.

The pass works like this: you download the pass on the app, then a secret category will unlock on the app menu, then you choose something from that list.

After purchasing the 30-day pass through @TacoBell's app, guests at select locations around Tucson, Arizona, can redeem one taco a day, a move that could help build more repeat customers https://t.co/b7UIM5lNIo #restaurantnews #tacobell — Restaurant Dive (@RestaurantDive) September 13, 2021

The subscription allows you one taco a day for 30 days and is only available through the app.

What do you think about the taco subscription service? Would you use it a lot or not really?