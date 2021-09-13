Scalpers’ Prices for PS5s are Coming Down

Although the chip shortage continues to drive gamers to scalpers for their new PS5 consoles, the prices for the rare units appear to be trending downward.

Scalpers’ prices for new PS5s on StockX have dropped as much as 30 percent from their peak, according to Forbes.

That’s not to say the gaming consoles are cheap. The units, which used to sell for about $1,000 each, are now going for $715 or so, StockX reveals. Digital Editions, which also peaked at about $1,000, are being peddled for $15 less, per the website.

What’s the most amount of money you’ve paid a scalper?