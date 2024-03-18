Geek News on the Radio for March 18th, 2024

The Crow Trailer
DC Teen Titans Live Action Movie
A live action Teen Titans movie is coming with Ana Nogueira writing the screenplay.
James Gunn and Peacemaker Season 2
James Gunn made fans nervous with yet another social media post cliamimng that Peacemaker will not be cannon with the DC movies.
Season One Doctor Who Premiering
Doctor Who season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby but is now being called Season One?
Sony Rereleasing All Spiderman Movies in Theaters
Sony didn’t make much on the new Madam Web movie so to make up for the loss they are rereleasing all 8 Spiderman movies in theaters!
Blumhouse Halfway to Halloween Fest
Blumhouse is launching their first ever Halfway to Halloween, starting March 29th they will be having a 5 day festival shows horror movies, anchored by the 13th anniversary of Insidious, screening April 1st.
Eight Billion Genies being Produced by Seth Rogan
Seth Rogan and Evan Goldburg have signed on to produce another movie together called Eight Billion Genies.
Hong Kong’s new Superhero Movie
Honk Kong is coming out with another superhero movie with an unexpected hero… a poop hero!