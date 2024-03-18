Geek News on the Radio for March 18th, 2024

The Crow Trailer

DC Teen Titans Live Action Movie

A live action Teen Titans movie is coming with Ana Nogueira writing the screenplay.

Read More

James Gunn and Peacemaker Season 2

James Gunn made fans nervous with yet another social media post cliamimng that Peacemaker will not be cannon with the DC movies.

Read More

Season One Doctor Who Premiering

Doctor Who season 14 starring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby but is now being called Season One?

Read More

Sony Rereleasing All Spiderman Movies in Theaters

Sony didn’t make much on the new Madam Web movie so to make up for the loss they are rereleasing all 8 Spiderman movies in theaters!

Read More

Blumhouse Halfway to Halloween Fest

Blumhouse is launching their first ever Halfway to Halloween, starting March 29th they will be having a 5 day festival shows horror movies, anchored by the 13th anniversary of Insidious, screening April 1st.

Read More

Eight Billion Genies being Produced by Seth Rogan

Seth Rogan and Evan Goldburg have signed on to produce another movie together called Eight Billion Genies.

Read More

Hong Kong’s new Superhero Movie

Honk Kong is coming out with another superhero movie with an unexpected hero… a poop hero!

Read More