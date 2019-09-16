Jay and Silent Bob Are Coming to Salt Lake

If you haven’t head the Jay and Silent Bob franchise is getting a reboot…literally. That’s the title of the film. When Kevin Smith starts milking a cow, you can rest assured that he won’t stop tugging until the cow is dead or every last drop has been harvested.

Kevin Smith is coming to The State Room to show his latest and greatest motion picture, the star-studded Jay and Silent Bob Reboot! The New Jersey stoner icons who first hit the screen 25 years ago in Clerks are back! When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again! Sound familiar?

Anyway, tickets on sale and start at $60 over at thestateroompresents.com. If you’re a super fanboy, drop the $835 for the ultimate VIP experience that includes, “1 ticket to the show, Early Entry, One on One time with Kevin post-show, including selfie. Game-worn and signed hockey jersey from Kevin’s collection, Reboot script signed by Kevin & Jay, and Commemorative VIP Tour laminate.”