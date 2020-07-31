Jean-Claude Van Damme Filming A Movie For Netflix

Highly flexible action star Jean-Claude Van Damme is teaming up with Netflix for his latest martial arts adventure.

The ‘Muscles from Brussels’ is currently in France filming an action-comedy called The Last Mercenary, where he plays a former secret service agent tangling with both the government and the mafia.

Jean-Claude Van Damme Shoots Netflix Action-Comedy ‘The Last Mercenary’ https://t.co/qW0xcHK2yP — Variety (@Variety) July 31, 2020

Director David Charhorn says the movie is a return to “the great tradition of action films of the 80’s and 90’s.”