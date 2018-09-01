Jimmy Fallon Pays Strangers’ $1000 Dinner Bill

Is Jimmy Fallon the nicest guy on TV? The Tonight Show host picked up the restaurant tab for a group of strangers while out to dinner in the Hamptons on Monday.

According to an insider at Page Six, Fallon “appreciated how happy” the group of four appeared to be and said the “‘good vibe’ made him happy and he wanted to pay for dinner.” The bill at restaurant Il Mulino “was more than $1,000,” another source told PEOPLE

