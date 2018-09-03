Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of September 5th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• 2018 Timpanogos Storytelling Festival

Hansel & Gretel, The Air-Conditioned Nightmare, Flowers for Algernon are some of my favorite stories, but that’s the thing about stories – there will always be more. Celebrate the Timpanogos Storytelling Festival at Aston Gardens in Lehi (Thanksgiving Point), through Saturday, and find some new favorite stories of your own. People come from across the U.S. and Canada for this renowned event.

• FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center

Whether you’re dropping some cash on some pop culture artifacts, to catch some knowledge from panels, snag a selfie with a celeb, or just soak in all the cosplay…RESPECTFULLY, this year should be pretty solid with some great famous folks to gawk at like Paul Reubens, Tim Curry, Rainn Wilson, Jason Momoa, the just added Jeff Goldblum, and many others. Tickets are still available.

• DJ Snoopadelic AKA Snoop Dogg at the Gallivan Center

With only two shows left, this is the one everyone is clamoring to snag tickets to. Snoop Dogg is bringing the latest version of himself to the 2018 Salt Lake Community College Twilight Concert Series. Now, single tickets for this show sold out about a month ago, but there are a limited amount of mini ticket packages available for $25 that will get you into this show and the final show next week featuring King Princess and Flora Cash and a VERY limited amount of VIP tickets. Gate will open at 6 pm for this show. I would recommend taking Trax, Lyft (use the promo code TWILIGHT18 to save some cash), or carpool as this is likely to be one of the biggest parties the Gallivan Center has ever seen. All ages (except in bar are and VIP, which are 21+ areas).

• Tom Segura at Wiseguys

Making good from shows he had to postpone earlier this year, Tom Segura, is quickly rising (if not nearly completely risen, short a sitcom or a badly made Comedy Central talk/panel-style show) to the top of the comedy pyramid. His latest Netflix special, “Disgraceful”, is pretty damn funny! Oddly, as of this post, there are still tickets available to all 6 shows (2 tonight, 2 tomorrow, and 2 Saturday). 21+

• KRS One at Metro Music Hall

Thursday is the gift that keeps on giving this week…if Snoop isn’t your hip-hop speed, equally legendary in his own right, KRS-One will be performing at Metro Music Hall tonight – 21+ show. The good new is that Snoop will be done at around 10 pm at Twilight, so you could hit this show up too. Oh, we aren’t done yet…

• Paul Oakenfold at Sky

I guess tonight is modern music legends night in Salt Lake City. Pioneer (beating my thesaurus up over the “legend” entry tonight) of electronic music, Paul Oakenfold hits Sky. 21+

• Utah State Fair at the Utah State Fairpark

At a venue that was put on the map by the X96 Big Ass Show, the Utah State Fair runs from today until the 16th for all the art, animal husbandry (am I using that correctly), and the food!

• Buckcherry, POD, Lit, and Alien Ant Farm at The Stage at 4141

AKA the Gen X Summer Tour! Yeah, I’ve never heard of this venue either, but I have helped to pound these bands into your head for about 20 years at this point, so even if you don’t want to go, you kind of want to go.

• Nerdlesque at Metro Music Hall

Because nerds like to be sensual, too…I guess. Cosplay welcome, duh!

• Utah Hammock Festival

I’m really confused and yet I like the idea of this event, so I am just going to crib their copy: “Hammock Tower Events is proud to announce the return of the Utah Hammock Festival! Come hang out at Utah’s premiere gathering of hammock enthusiasts, friends, and families, hosted by the CLAS Ropes Course in Provo (3606 W Center St, Provo, UT 84601). On Friday night and Saturday join in on the ropes course, midnight kayaking, bonfires, outdoor movie, acoustic concert, hammock giveaways, giant hammock tower, grass volleyball and overnight hammock camping! AND join us in our attempt to break the World Record for the Most Number of People in Hammocks (yes it is a real thing) at the same time! (Current record, Germany, 269).” See what I mean? This is how your friends are coping with Burning Man hangovers are coping.

• Avenues Street Fair

This neighborhood fair has been going on since 1978. It features and celebrates local talent and artistry. In addition, local food vendors, various government agencies, non-profit organizations and small businesses take the opportunity to be known in the community. This year it will take place on 11th Ave between D and I streets.

• The Aquabats at The Depot

A FanX weekend tradition!

• Stargazers at Snowbird

Enjoying Oktoberfest so much that you don’t want to go home? Then don’! Join local astronomers for a high-powered look at the nighttime sky! Snowbird offers a unique and unobstructed view of the wonders of our galaxy and beyond. Our experts will kick things off with a short indoor presentation, sharing their stories of the stars, followed by an up-close view through the looking-glass.

•Punk Rock to Farm Taco at Tin Angel Café

Like tacos? Like punk? Good…it’s a good day for it since you can catch a full hour of punk hosted by Jon Smith every Sunday at 10 pm here on X96. We call it SLC Punx. Good pairing for this event: “Urban Food Connections of Utah and KRCL present Punk Rock Farm to Taco, the first-of-its-kind event in Salt Lake City highlighting local chefs, local music, local drinks, and of course, local punk rock inspired tacos. This event will be held on Sunday, September 9th at 6 pm at Tin Angel Cafe, as a part of Eat Local Week 2018.”

•Escape the Fate at The Complex

Escape the Fate and Slaves are bringing along Famous Last Words, Picturesque, and Set to Stun for the Awkward Band Names Tour 2018! (I may have made up the name of the tour).

•Jimmy Eat World at The Depot

Jim Adkins brings his namesake band back to Salt Lake. The Hotelier is the support. This is a 21+ show.

