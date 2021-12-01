Jimmy Kimmel Lit His Hair on Fire on Thanksgiving

On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that he had a “mildly frightening” Thanksgiving.

The talk show host shared that he had some of his hairline and body hair burnt off after tossing a burning piece of paper into a lit pizza oven.

Kimmel also shared a photo he posted to social media as evidence.

While Kimmel admitted that this was NOT the first time he’s done this, he did share that he continued cooking his Thanksgiving meal.

Have you ever had hair burnt off? What is the worst mishap you have experienced while cooking?