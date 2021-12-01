Jury Awards $10 Million To Woman Who Stepped On Rusty Nail At Walmart

A South Carolina woman who was badly injured after stepping on a rusty nail at Walmart has been awarded $10 million in damages.

April Jones suffered an infection from the 2015 incident, which resulted in multiple surgeries and eventually her right leg being amputated above the knee.

The jury took just an hour and a half to rule in favor of Jones, citing Walmart’s failure to provide evidence of regular safety sweeps.

