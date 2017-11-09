John Cleese on Radio From Hell

Living comedy legend, JOHN CLEESE, is coming to SLC for a live and truly unforgettable evening of conversation and audience Q&A.*** Absurd and/or ridiculous questions only are requested, please.

John will tell stories of his life and career and you just may finally find out the air-speed of an unladen swallow. Before John silly walks his way on to the stage, the excitement will build as the audience will get to watch Monty Python and the HolyGrail in its entirety on the big screen.

Don’t miss your chance to see the man who has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty in this thrill-of-a lifetime evening AND THE WHOLE EVENING IS MODERATED BY BILL ALLRED!

John Cleese LIVE ON STAGE

Plus a Screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Sunday, November 19th 2017 @ 7:00PM

Delta Performance Hall

George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater