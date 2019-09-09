Join Equality Utah at their Star Studded Gala!

Equality Utah’s Allies Dinner

Eccles Theater on October 5th

X96 welcomes the 2019 Equality Utah Allies Gala to the Eccles Theater on October 5th! The Equality Utah Allies Gala is fun a night to get dressed up and enjoy exceptional entertainment and guest speakers, all benefitting the advocacy work that Equality Utah does on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. This year’s guests include Billy Porter and More! Tickets and sponsorship’s are available for purchase at Allies2019.org