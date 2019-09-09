Apple to Livestream iPhone 11 Event for First Time on YouTube

Apple is getting ready to reveal the iPhone 11 on September 10th. The tech giant will stream their live Apple event on YouTube for the first time ever. Last year the company saw success when they streamed the event on Twitter providing users with live updates. The upcoming Apple reveal will feature CEO Tim Cook showing off the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11R and iPhone 11 Max. There are rumors that the new versions will feature a 3-D time of flight camera and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Apple’s new iPhone will be revealed Tuesday, September 10th at 1 PM EST.

