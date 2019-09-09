Life

Aaron Paul Teases “Breaking Bad” Movie On Instagram

Aaron Paul just made a lot of Breaking Bad fans happy. He posted a photo of himself in character as Jesse Pinkman. The Instagram picture is captioned, “Hello old friend.” The text also includes details on the Netflix release of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Story. There is still not a lot known about the story but it will be released on October 11th.

 

Hello old friend. October 11th. Netflix. ⚗️💎💉💣🎥

Comments
