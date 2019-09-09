Pierce Brosnan Says A Woman Should Be The Next “007”

Pierce Brosnan is on board with a woman to take over the role of 007. When asked about the possibility during a film festival in France, Brosnan said, “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.” There have been rumors that Lashana Lynch, who has a part in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, might take over the role of the super-spy. Brosnan previously said he didn’t think a woman could be 007. He has changed his tune. Brosnan played James Bond from 1995 to 2002.

"I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there," Brosnan said. "I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting." https://t.co/Ytl4lm3cEc — CNN (@CNN) September 9, 2019