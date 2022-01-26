Kat Von D Lists LA Home Featuring A Blood Red Pool

Shutterstock

Kat Von D has listed her massive 12,500 square foot home in LA that was once featured in the 2003 movie Cheaper By the Dozen.

The Victorian home built in 1896, sits on 10 acres of land and features seven fireplaces, 11 bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a hidden speakeasy, and a blood-red pool.

The tattoo artist purchased the home six years ago for $6.5 million has it listed for $15 million.

Kat has already purchased a new home. “The Schenck Mansion” in Vevay Indiana which was built in 1847, has 35 rooms and is known by locals to be haunted.

Could you ever live in a home known to be haunted?