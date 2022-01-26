Shutterstock

The last few weeks social media has been blowing up with videos of Bill Murray popping up in random places doing surprise performances.

He has been heard doing “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “I Feel Pretty” and “America” from West Side Story and now we know why… it all for promotion for a new independent film that he is staring in New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization coming to theaters next month.

Bill Murray Keeps Popping Up to Sing in NYC: Here’s Whyhttps://t.co/Bf9SXUJNfQ pic.twitter.com/2NcUJliVlh — Best Classic Bands (@BestClassicBnds) January 26, 2022

The movie is described by the studio as a timeless mix of music and poetry set in Greece.

