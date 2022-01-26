YouTuber Creates Real-Life Lightsaber that Cuts through Steel

A Russian man has created a real-life lightsaber — just like the ones used in “Star Wars” — that can cut through steel.

The futuristic weapon, created by YouTuber Alex Burkan, has a plasma blade that retracts and reaches temperatures of more than 5,072 degrees — which is more than hot enough to slice through steel, Burkan says. “All my life I was a great ‘Star Wars’ fan and the lightsaber was my most-wanted gadget,” he says. “For many years I have collected ideas and spare parts for my lightsaber and power equipment on the Internet markets and scrap yards.”

Although Burkan’s invention has earned him a spot in the Guinness World Records book, he’s not resting on his laurels. He’s currently working on a real-life Iron Man suit, he says.

