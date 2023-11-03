Justin Willman – Win Tickets

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings to win tickets!
<h2>The X96 Newsletter</h2>
<h3>WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!</h3>
X96 will be giving away tickets to Justin Willman Nov 17th at Kingsbury Hall. Between the dates of 11/6-11/10 2023 during regular broadcasting hours a listener call-in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these call-ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above event. Prize value $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.