Contests

Justin Willman – Win Tickets

Posted on

X96 welcomes comedian and magician Justin Willman  November 17th at Kingsbury Hall.  Tickets are on sale now!

 

Tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the mornings to win tickets!

 

 

<h2>The X96 Newsletter</h2>

<h3>WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!</h3>

 

FIND MORE X96 CONTESTS

 

X96 will be giving away tickets to Justin Willman Nov 17th at Kingsbury Hall. Between the dates of 11/6-11/10 2023 during regular broadcasting hours a listener call-in will be taken at 877-602-9696. From these call-ins up to 5 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above event. Prize value $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top