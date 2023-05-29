Switchfoot – Win Tickets

X96 will be giving away tickets to Switchfoot November 4th at The Complex. Between the dates of 5/29-6/2 between 6am-6pm during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be accepted at 877-602-9696. From these texts or listener calls up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.