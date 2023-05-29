Contests

Switchfoot – Win Tickets

X96 welcomes Switchfoot “The Beautiful Letdown” 20th anniversary tour, Saturday November 4th at The Complex! Get your tickets now!

Listen all week long to win your tickets with Radio From Hell in the mornings, and Todd Nuke ’em on your drive home!

X96 will be giving away tickets to Switchfoot November 4th at The Complex. Between the dates of 5/29-6/2 between 6am-6pm during regular broadcast hours a code will be announced to be texted to 33986 or a listener call-in will be accepted at 877-602-9696. From these texts or listener calls up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $110 and provided by Live Nation. Message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.
