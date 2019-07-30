Kevin Smith Confirms Matt Damon for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

It has been confirmed that Matt Damon will reprise his role as Loki in the “Jay and Silent Bob” reboot. Kevin made the announcement on his Instagram page that was accompanied by a picture of him and Damon, but he also had to explain how Loki was still alive. According to Smith, he was “able to do mini sequels to all his other flicks in the middle of the Jay and Silent Bob reboot,” to make Loki come back to life. He also announced in the post that screening of the film will be done on October 15 and 17 as well as “Reboot Roadshow” that’ll be at a theater near you.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.