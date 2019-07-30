Expert Explains Why You Shouldn’t Kill Spiders In The Home

While many of us are afraid of spiders, you really shouldn’t fear. Besides the potential to gain superpowers, the eight-legged arachnids are actually beneficial, says an entomologist. In a piece for The Conversation, North Carolina State University’s Matt Bertone writes, “I know it may be hard to convince you, but let me try: Don’t kill the next spider you see in your home.”

According to the expert, most spiders aren’t out to harm humans and perform an important task by eating disease-carrying insects like mosquitos.

Bertone points out that bites are actually pretty rare, even from dangerous species like widow spiders and recluses.