KFC/Taco Bell Employees Fired For Food Fights And Washing Hair In Kitchen Sink

The things that go on behind the scenes at fast-food restaurants might make you think twice about ordering a meal there. Some KFC/Taco Bell employees in Vermont were fired after getting into a food fight as their shifts were winding down. A part of the fight was caught on camera. One of the employees was seen trying to wash chipotle sauce out of her hair using the kitchen sink. Yum! Brands confirmed that the franchise owner in St Alban’s terminated the guilty employees.

