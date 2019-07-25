Watch Out For Fake Guacamole

You might be aware that the olive oil you use and the sushi you eat may not be 100 percent authentic. Now guacamole can be added to that list. According to Australia’s News.com.au, thanks to skyrocketing avocado prices, some unscrupulous chefs have been adding cheaper alternatives to stretch out their dishes. Javier Cabral, the editor of LATaco, points out that customers can’t even tell once zucchini is blended in with the rest of the ingredients, especially since it tastes nearly the same when assembled.

“For someone who has eaten over a thousand tacos this last year alone with all kinds of taqueria guacamoles, it almost fooled me,” Cabral admits, adding, “I’m willing to bet that we have all had it at least once.”

