Boner of the Day for March 8th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: SHE’S NOT A WHISTLEBLOWER SHE’S AN EMBARASSMENT
This past Thursday in Salt Lake City, some of the public attended a Utah Board of Education meeting in favor of Natalie Cline. They were wearing shirts and hats that said, “I Stand with Natalie Cline,” and had two minutes each to speak about their thoughts. One said that Cline had never bullied anyone, while another said Cline was whistleblower being punished by the Board. Cline’s advocate David Burton said, “It wasn’t the single post on Facebook that did that, it was everything that happened after it. Which means, if those entities were truly concerned about the student, they would not have publicly broadcast what they said.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: FART SPRAY! FART SPRAY!
In Kentucky at Oldham County High School, the school was evacuated and students were attended to by paramedics due to a foul smell in the school. At first it was thought to be a gas leak, but with further investigation, it is been found that it was a can of fart spray. A student had allegedly put the can of fart spray in a garbage can and it made the smell increase in that area over time. The students attended to by EMS were not harmed and the school is opened once again for students to continue learning.
via The Oldham Era
Boner Candidate #3: WEEK-END AT BERNIE’S FOR REAL IN OHIO
Two women, Loreen Bea Feralo and Karen Casbohm, in a town outside of Cleveland have been arrested and charged with felonies for the gross abuse of a corpse. The two lived wit the deceased, Douglas Layman, and said he passed away at home when asked by police. However, before taking Layman’s body to the hospital, Feralo and Casbohm propped Layman up in a car and drove to the bank and withdrew $900 from Layman’s account. The bank had let Feralo and Casbohm withdraw money from Layman’s account before, just as long as Layman was visibly present.
via The Smoking Gun