Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 8th, 2024

Opening March 8, 2024
Artsies:
• “Io Capitano” • African migrant going to Italy drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
The story of two boys journeying from Dakar to Italy.
Director: Matteo Garrone
Stars: Seydou Sarr, Moustapha Fall, Issaka Sawadogo
Fartsies:
• “Imaginary” • Imaginary friend horror movie • theaters • did not screen for critics.
A woman moves back into the home she grew up in, where her imaginary friend still resides, but is not happy she ever left.
Director: Jeff Wadlow
Stars: DeWanda Wise, Taegan Burns, Pyper Braun
• “Kung Fu Panda 4” • Animated martial arts with Jack Black • theaters • 3 stars
Po has to train a new Dragon Warrior while a new villain is plotting.
Director: Mike Mitchell, Stephanie Stine
Stars: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis
———
Next week:
• Arthur the King
• Love Lies Bleeding
• One Life