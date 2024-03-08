Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 8th, 2024

Opening March 8, 2024

Artsies:

• “Io Capitano” • African migrant going to Italy drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

The story of two boys journeying from Dakar to Italy.

Director: Matteo Garrone

Stars: Seydou Sarr, Moustapha Fall, Issaka Sawadogo

Fartsies:

• “Imaginary” • Imaginary friend horror movie • theaters • did not screen for critics.

A woman moves back into the home she grew up in, where her imaginary friend still resides, but is not happy she ever left.

Director: Jeff Wadlow

Stars: DeWanda Wise, Taegan Burns, Pyper Braun

• “Kung Fu Panda 4” • Animated martial arts with Jack Black • theaters • 3 stars

Po has to train a new Dragon Warrior while a new villain is plotting.

Director: Mike Mitchell, Stephanie Stine

Stars: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis

———

Next week:

• Arthur the King

• Love Lies Bleeding

• One Life