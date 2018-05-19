Kings & Queens Tour featuring Butcher Babies

Doors open at 6:00pm | 21+ show

Starting May 21st, listen every week day to Jon Smith & Corey O’Brien for the keyword to text to 33986. Be the 96th text with the correct keyword & you’ll receive a pair of tickets to the show!

NSFW Music Video

These are the specific contest rules for “BUTHCER BABIES 06/06/18 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: 05/21/18 – 06/01/18. Listeners may enter to win (2) tickets to BUTCHER BABIES on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018 by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited between 10:00a – 10:00p weekdays. No limit to number of attempts per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize after at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $50.00. Prize is provided by Live Nation Entertainment.