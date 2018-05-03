See SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY before anyone else!

X96 is celebrating STAR WARS DAY like we made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs! Listen Friday, May 4th and Saturday, May 5th for the SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY keyword of the hour. Then text the keyword to 33986 to be qualified to win a pair of tickets to the X96 IMAX 3D advanced screening of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY on Monday, May 21st at the Valley Fair Megaplex. The more keywords you collect, the more chances you have of winning!

May The 4th / Revenge Of The 5th

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY is in theaters everywhere May 25th. Rated PG-13.

Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in Solo: A Star Wars Story, an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.



Official Trailer | Solo: A Star Wars Story on Disney Video

These are the specific contest rules for “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Advanced Screening – Text2Win contest. Contest dates: 05/04/2018 – 05/05/2018. Listeners may enter to win (2) reserved seats in the X96 advanced screening of SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY on Monday, May 21st, 2018 at 7:00pm Valley Fair Megaplex by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited on-air. Participants may only enter once per keyword. Message and data rates may apply. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. On Monday, May 7th 2018 at 10:00am the contest will close and (5) total winners will be chosen randomly from text entries. Winners will be contacted via text and will be required to reply with Full Name, Date of Birth, Email Address, and Mailing Address within 30 minutes. Winners who cannot reply in a timely manner may not be granted access to the screening and no consolation prizes will be given. Winner’s names will be placed on a guest list at the theater. Winner must check-in at the theater no later than 30 minutes prior to the screening. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $30.00. Prize is provided by Love Communications.