Geek News on the Radio May 4th, 2026

Resident Evil 2026 teaser trailer

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu | Generations

A Galaxy of New Star Wars Games are Coming to Fortnite – More than Ever Before

For years, Epic, Disney and Lucasfilm have created STAR WARS experiences in Fortnite, from limited-time events to entire Battle Royale seasons. Now developers are building STAR WARS games in Fortnite complete with iconic characters, environments, vehicles and assets from Lucasfilm.

Read Here

Will Gen V characters appear in future The Boys project? Erik Kripke gives an answer

“We’re committed to continuing the ‘Gen V’ characters’ stories in ‘The Boys’ Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You’ll see them again,” and now he is seeking to make use of his ideas in some other form.

Read Here

Casper the Friendly Ghost reboot

According to Deadline, a Casper live-action series is in development at Disney+. The series comes from the showrunners of yet another ‘90s revival series at the streamer, Goosebumps, and is even executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, who produced the original 1995 movie through his company Amblin Entertainment.

Read Here