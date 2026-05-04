Radio From Hell | 5.04.2026

On today’s Radio From Hell Show

We begin with Frank Crist presents, ‘They’re Fine, Just Fine,’ and it’s Very Important Sports with Ed Brass. After that, we award the winner of Boner of the Day, and Bill has an Email of Interest for us. Then, Bill Frost will tells us what to watch on TV and we play a round of Beat Gina, followed by Kerry’s Geek News. As always, we finish out with Boner Recap and news.

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