Boner of the Day May 5th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: MY FANS DEMAND IT OF ME

In the Japanese entertainment industry, Idols (manufactured pop music artists) and talent agencies dedicate lots of time and resources to building relationships with fans. But with thousands of idols and idol groups competing for attention, some go to extreme lengths to connect with their fans. Harida Matsumoto, a lesser known idol from Wakayama Prefecture sparked an intense debate after photos came out of her letting her fans smell her armpits after a performance. Many have accused Matsumoto of crossing red lines in her attempt to cater to her die-hard fans, but some believe that her desperate attempt to please her fanbase highlights the struggle that underground idols have to deal with. A large part of Harida’s 400,000 followers continue to support her despite the controversy.

Read Here

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S MY PARTY AND I’LL SHOOT THEM IF I WANT TO

Smearing cake on people’s face on their birthday is a well-known mischievous prank and while some may find it disrespectful, its usually a lighthearted joke. Well, Jeetu Saini, in India, was celebrating his birthday with some friends, before it turned to tragedy. When the cake was served, some of his pals threw cake in his face as a playful prank, but the gesture was met with extreme hostility. According to eyewitnesses, Jeetu got into a heated argument with three of his friends over having cake smeared on his face, before storming out of the gym, only to return with a group of men and a licensed gun. Upon returning to the gym, Jeetu Saini opened fire on the three men he had previously argued with. “Police immediately arrived at the scene. The young men were admitted to the hospital in critical condition, where they were declared dead.”

Read Here

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: PEOPLE OVER PROFITS? NOT IN BOX ELDER COUNTY.

At full buildout, the data center campus will use more than twice as much power as the entire state of Utah. After delaying its decision by a week, the three-member Box Elder County Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve the massive energy and data campus backed by Utah’s Military Installation Development Authority and celebrity investor Kevin O’Leary. MIDA approved the project late last month. The commission’s vote allows MIDA to create the project area — which is mostly made up of privately owned, unincorporated land within the county — where it can offer an array of incentives to the developer. “We need to realize and remember that everybody has property rights,” Commissioner Tyler Vincent said, “and that they can do what they would like to do with their property.”

Read Here