Rocky Mountain Raceways RFH Broadcast

Start your engines! Join Radio from Hell’s Kerry, Bill and Gina Friday May 25th at Rocky Mountain Raceways to celebrate their historic final season!

Every person attending the live broadcast will receive a pair of tickets to the May Madness races on May 26th at Rocky Mountain Raceways. Featuring Figure 8 Demolition Trailer Races on the Oval. Also, there will be NHRA Heritage Series Funny Cars & Jet Cars on the Drag Strip. Bring your ear plugs!

Don’t miss the fun from 6:00am to 10:00am on May 25th with Radio from Hell live at Rocky Mountain Raceways!

Oval Track will have:

Figure 8 trailer race – (demolition type race where the object is to smash into and or knock off the trailers on the other trucks in the figure 8 race)

Drag Strip will have:

NHRA heritage series funny cars.

And jet cars – literal jet engines on these race cars which go ridiculously fast.

Gate opens at 12:00pm

Opening ceremonies at 6:00pm

Pricing :

Adults $25

Youth (ages 5-12) $10

4 and under free