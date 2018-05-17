Geek Show Podcast 10-Year Anniversary

The Geek Show Podcast is celebrating their 10-year anniversary

Join Radio From Hell’s Kerry Jackson and the gang as they ASSEMBLE for an evening of drinks and fun in honor of 10-years of talking GEEK Sunday, May 17th at The RUIN in Sugar House.

Our friends from The RUIN are famous for their signature drinks, but for Geek Show, they’ll be barbecuing Hot Dogs and Hamburgers for that Memorial Day feeling!

This is a FREE EVENT starts at 4:00pm for those 21 years of age and older

THE RUIN: 1215 Wilmington Ave #120, Salt Lake City