Exploding Vape Pen Kills Florida Man

Of Course, It Was Florida

Though to be fair, this could happen anywhere. Electronic cigarettes have gained popularity over the years providing smokers with an alternative to traditional ones. As a matter of fact, I would argue that vape pens have had a faster adoption rate than sliced bread or the gluten-free movement. E-cigs, or vape pens, are battery-powered and while there has been some cause for concern regarding explosion, this case may be the first of its kind.

Although explosions from the devices are rare, firefighters suspected the pen as the cause of death, and medical examiners later confirmed it.

The 38-year-old Florida man who was killed was found in his home with 80% of his body covered in burns, and two pieces of the pen having penetrated his head. Although explosions from the devices are rare, firefighters suspected the pen as the cause of death, and medical examiners later confirmed it.

I am not even sure what to say about this. I mean, vape safe if you have to vape. Maybe invest in one of these…

Maybe you could cut a little suck hole in it or something. #VapeNation