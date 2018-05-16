‘Drunkest’ and ‘Driest’ U.S. Cities…Guess Who’s the Driest

In an internet full of lists, Utah has made another one

According to 24/7 Wall Street, the drunkest city in the U.S. is Green Bay, Wisconsin (home of the NFL’s Packers) and the driest is Provo, Utah (home of Brigham Young University). NINE other Wisconsin towns made the ‘drunkest’ Top 20. Some of the driest cities included Knoxville, Tennessee; Dothan, Alabama; and Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Some of the criteria in the study: percentage of driving deaths related to alcohol and percentage of adults drinking to excess. Binge drinking: defined as four or more drinks on a single occasion for women and five or more for men. Or as you call it, Sunday Funday!

But not all hope is lost, as the Salt Lake Tribune reported in April, the tide could turn in 2020 when Utah voters might get to vote on whether Utah grocery stores will carry wine and full-strength beer. Ya know, like a real city where adults live.