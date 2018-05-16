Boner Fight for May 16th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: ALL ABOARD THE DEPORTATION BUS.

It’s the kind of message you don’t expect to see on a US election campaign bus: “FOLLOW ME TO MEXICO.” Those are the words on the back door of a repainted school bus Michael Williams is using to drum up support in his bid for the Georgia governor’s seat. He’s dubbed it the “Deportation Bus” and says it’s a show of support for the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. In a press release Tuesday, Williams said his message is simple: shining a light on what he claims are “the dangers of sanctuary cities and the overwhelming problem of illegal immigration.” In a campaign ad and a press release unveiling the bus, Williams said he aims to have every city in Georgia participate in 287(g), the federal program that allows local police and sheriffs to cooperate with the feds on immigration enforcement.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IF THEY CAN’T CONTRIBUTE TO SOCIETY, PUT ‘EM DOWN. A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Oklahoma proposed euthanasia for people on food stamps who are too disabled to work. In a Facebook post made by a page purporting to be for OK governor candidate Christopher Barnett, the administrator initially posted a poll about food stamp requirements — and then made comments claiming euthanasia is a solution to the “issue” of the poor and disabled. In a post made by Tulsa resident Lisa Schwart, screenshots of the thread from the Chrisforgov campaign page that shares a name with Barnett’s campaign website revealed the comments. “Most receiving food stamps work, or are disabled,” a user commented on the poll post. “Some are elderly.” “The ones who are disabled and can’t work…why are we required to keep them?” the Chrisforgov account responded. “Sorry but euthanasia is cheaper and doesn’t make everyone a slave to the Government.” Read More