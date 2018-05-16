Utah is for…

Smart? Athletic? Big-footed?

Well, maybe, but according to Smart Asset, Utah and Salt Lake City specifically, is the nation’s top spot for creative professionals. What leads them to this conclusion? Well, there are a lot of them. 1o8 per 100,000 workers, which is well above average.

“In total there are over 7,500 creatives working in this metro area, the third-most in our top 10” – Smart Asset

Affordability is also a factor that makes this great for creatives, but this could change as rent is getting pretty expensive downtown. Even with all the new apartment buildings going up, may are unaffordable for a lot of people. According to ABC4, “According to the report, the typical renter in Utah earns $11.95 an hour. To afford an average two-bedroom apartment in Utah, renters would need to earn $15.26 per hour.” And according to KSL, “Federal data show she’s right. Rent has risen 20 percent, on average, since 2010.” That would lead to the assumption that creative jobs in Utah must pay pretty well – if you’re doing it professionally.

Find the full rankings and methodology here.