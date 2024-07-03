Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 7th, 2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 14th Annual Skate Deck Show at Urban Arts Gallery – date vary through 8/4 – Link
- 2024 Mt. Majestic Music Series at Brighton Resort – dates vary through 8/11 – Link
- Roller Skate Nights at Gallivan Center – Dates vary through 7/30 – Link
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Hook vs. Space Jam
- Gem Faire 2024 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma Rainiers at Smiths Ball Park – Link
Sunday the 7th:
- 2024 Outdoor Concert Series: Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro at Red Butte – Link
- 2024 Salt City Mile at America First Fields – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link