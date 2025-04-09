Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 9th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 11th:
- Poison The Well – Friday, April 11th at The Depot
Saturday the 12th:
- Larkin Poe at The Depot
- Tito Double P at The Union
Sunday the 13th:
- Machine Head at The Union
On sale today – 10am:
- $uicideboy$ – August 23 – at Utah First
On sale Thursday 10am:
- Kesha – July 1 – Utah First
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Beats Antique – Friday, May 30th at The Depot
- Gasonlina Party – Saturday, May 17th at The Depot
- The Hives – Saturday, September 13 at The Union
- Calum Scott – Monday, April 6 2026 at The Union
- Flatland Cavalry October 18 at The Union
- Jessie Reyez July 24 at The Union
- Little Big Town w/ Wynonna Judd – August 28 – Utah First
- Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace – September 27 – Utah First
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
- ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link
- 2025 Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Gardner Village – 4/11-4/19 – Link
- Easter Bunny Tea at Grand America – 4/11-4/20 – Link
Friday the 11th:
- Album Release Party for ‘City By A Dead Lake’ Jim Bone & The Dig at The State Room – Link
- Ganja White Night at The Complex – Link
- REVOLUTION: THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link
- Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center – Link
- Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns at America First Fields – Link
Saturday the 12th:
- Last Bite Tour Alton Brown at Kingsbury Hall – Link
- Ganja White Night at The Complex – Link
- FOLK HOGAN at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Pride Ride Utah at Brighton Resort – Link
Sunday the 6th:
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link