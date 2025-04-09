Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 9th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 11th:

Poison The Well – Friday, April 11th at The Depot

Saturday the 12th:

Larkin Poe at The Depot

Tito Double P at The Union

Sunday the 13th:

Machine Head at The Union

On sale today – 10am:

$uicideboy$ – August 23 – at Utah First

On sale Thursday 10am:

Kesha – July 1 – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

Beats Antique – Friday, May 30 th at The Depot

Gasonlina Party – Saturday, May 17 th at The Depot

The Hives – Saturday, September 13 at The Union

Calum Scott – Monday, April 6 2026 at The Union

Flatland Cavalry October 18 at The Union

Jessie Reyez July 24 at The Union

Little Big Town w/ Wynonna Judd – August 28 – Utah First

Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace – September 27 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link

ZooLuminate : Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link

2025 Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Gardner Village – 4/11-4/19 – Link

Easter Bunny Tea at Grand America – 4/11-4/20 – Link

Friday the 11th:

Album Release Party for ‘City By A Dead Lake’ Jim Bone & The Dig at The State Room – Link

Ganja White Night at The Complex – Link

REVOLUTION: THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center – Link

Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns at America First Fields – Link

Saturday the 12th:

Last Bite Tour Alton Brown at Kingsbury Hall – Link

Ganja White Night at The Complex – Link

FOLK HOGAN at Metro Music Hall – Link

Pride Ride Utah at Brighton Resort – Link

Sunday the 6th:

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link