Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for April 9th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 11th: 

  • Poison The Well – Friday, April 11th at The Depot

Saturday the 12th:  

  • Larkin Poe at The Depot
  • Tito Double P at The Union

Sunday the 13th: 

  • Machine Head at The Union

 

On sale today – 10am:

  • $uicideboy$ – August 23 – at Utah First

On sale Thursday 10am:

  • Kesha – July 1 – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Beats Antique – Friday, May 30th at The Depot
  • Gasonlina Party – Saturday, May 17th at The Depot
  • The Hives – Saturday, September 13 at The Union
  • Calum Scott – Monday, April 6 2026 at The Union
  • Flatland Cavalry October 18 at The Union
  • Jessie Reyez July 24 at The Union
  • Little Big Town w/ Wynonna Judd – August 28 – Utah First
  • Breaking Benjamin & Three Days Grace – September 27 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
  • ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link 
  • 2025 Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Gardner Village – 4/11-4/19 – Link 
  • Easter Bunny Tea at Grand America – 4/11-4/20 – Link 

Friday the 11th:   

  • Album Release Party for ‘City By A Dead Lake’ Jim Bone & The Dig at The State Room – Link 
  • Ganja White Night at The Complex – Link 
  • REVOLUTION: THE MUSIC OF THE BEATLES at Maurice Abravanel Hall – Link
  • Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Delta Center – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs. Portland Thorns at America First Fields – Link 

Saturday the 12th: 

  • Last Bite Tour Alton Brown at Kingsbury Hall – Link 
  • Ganja White Night at The Complex – Link 
  • FOLK HOGAN at Metro Music Hall – Link
  • Pride Ride Utah at Brighton Resort – Link 

Sunday the 6th: 

 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

