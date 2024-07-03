Boner of the Day for July 3rd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON BREAK IT UP. WE’VE GOT THE WORLD’S TALLEST MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB
In Tibet at the Everest Elevation Measurement Monument, a fight between two couples had to be broken up by police because they were fighting over the best selfie spot. The couples were in a tour guided group and when asked to take group photo together, the couples began to verbally fight. It then became physical between the two men and one of the women even began fighting, while the other woman was trying to break up the fight.
via Independent
Boner Candidate #2: SO MUCH FOR A SPICY SEX LIFE
A young veteran named Nate Hill shares his story from a few years ago about hair removal cream on his groin going wrong. “My then-partner suggested we spice things up, and I was game so we watched porn together…He commented he’d like it if I had less body hair – I thought ‘hair grows back, why not?” said Hill. “I followed all the instructions but when I applied the cream I felt this horrible burning sensation…I washed it straight off but I was in pain for days after – Sudocrem, ice packs and frozen peas were my best friends.” Hill explains his groin was sore and blistered for about a week afterwards and some of the hair never grew back.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3
PART 1: WELL, THERE’S THE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT AND A PICTURE OF HIM ABOUT TO EAT A DAMN DOG
A photo from 2010 of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is leaving many unsettled after it was recently released to the public. The photo shows Kennedy holding up the barbecued body of some kind of animal as he’s pretending to take a bite out of it. A veterinarian who saw the photo claims the animal carcass is a dog, but Kennedy denies this allegation saying it is a goat, even though there are tell-tale signs that the animal is in fact a dog. However, the picture was taken the year that Kennedy was diagnosed with the dead tape worm in his head that had eaten a portion of his brain. Kennedy’s family thinks his issues may also stem from his past addiction to heroin. None of this stopped Kennedy from allegedly sending pictures of different naked women to his friends and allegedly assaulting his children’s babysitter.
via New York Post
PART 2: DAMNING REPORT REVEALS RFK JR’S. HISTORY OF ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT
A little over 20 years ago, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife at the time, Mary Richardson, hired 23-year-old Eliza Cooney to move in and nanny their children. Cooney wrote in her diary about multiple different occasions of harassment, which eventually led to her leaving. Cooney writes Kennedy rubbed her legs at the kitchen table, would come into her room asking her to rub lotion on him, and also felt her breasts while she was in the pantry.
via New Republic