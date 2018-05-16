Kurt Cobain’s “Unplugged” Guitar Now Belongs To His Daughter’s Ex

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, lost one of her dad’s guitars in a divorce settlement.
The guitar is the 1959 Martin acoustic that Kurt played during Nirvana’s legendary MTV Unplugged performance. The 25-year-old Cobain’s ex-husband, musician Isaiah Silva, says the guitar was given to him as a wedding present. Now the ex-couple have finalized a divorce settlement. According to TMZ, Silva gets the guitar, Cobain gets the house and does not owe any spousal support. Frances Bean Cobain has begun a songwriting career of her own, sharing a new song last month on her Instagram account.
Do you think the settlement is fair, or should Silva have to give up the guitar? What’s your favorite MTV Unplugged album?
